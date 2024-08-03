Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) CFO Anil Doradla Sells 3,000 Shares

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $38,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 369,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,789,587.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, July 1st, Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $31,290.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00.

NASDAQ:GDYN traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.84. 1,338,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,804. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 463.49 and a beta of 1.05. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $14.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.56.

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $79.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.48 million. Grid Dynamics had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 0.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDYN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

