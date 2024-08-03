GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) CFO Sells $1,148,867.68 in Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) CFO Brian G. Robins sold 23,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $1,148,867.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 259,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,758,527.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

GitLab Stock Performance

GTLB stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.71. 2,229,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593,644. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 0.46. GitLab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.19 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.66 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 68.52%. Research analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on GTLB shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on GitLab from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James raised GitLab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GitLab in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arnhold LLC grew its position in GitLab by 74.7% during the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,242,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,776,000 after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 21.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 22,989 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 36.8% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GitLab by 4.9% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

