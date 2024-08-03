Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.29-1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.38. Gates Industrial also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.290-1.350 EPS.
Gates Industrial Stock Down 5.2 %
NYSE:GTES opened at $16.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $19.07. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.44.
Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $862.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 20,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $328,641,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,733.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Gates Industrial Company Profile
Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.
