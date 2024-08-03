Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.29-1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.38. Gates Industrial also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.290-1.350 EPS.

NYSE:GTES opened at $16.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $19.07. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.44.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $862.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GTES. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 20,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $328,641,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,733.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

