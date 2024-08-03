Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.83 and last traded at $12.85. Approximately 76,829 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 337,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.84.

Several analysts have commented on FBRT shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 89.36 and a quick ratio of 88.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.26%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 107.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 374.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

