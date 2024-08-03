Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Guggenheim

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Guggenheim from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FND. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.32.

FND opened at $97.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.50. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Starrett sold 1,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $192,375.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,620 shares in the company, valued at $14,543,998.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter Starrett sold 1,569 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $192,375.09. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,620 shares in the company, valued at $14,543,998.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,274,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,778 shares of company stock worth $5,182,791. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth $1,284,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,856,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,203,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,161,000.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

