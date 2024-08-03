First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $36.50

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.50 and traded as low as $34.83. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund shares last traded at $35.16, with a volume of 152,271 shares.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.94 million, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.49.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1772 per share. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 203,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after buying an additional 89,353 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 182,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 171,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after buying an additional 51,756 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 123,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 53,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 350.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 90,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 70,149 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

