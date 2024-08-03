First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $36.50

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.50 and traded as low as $34.83. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund shares last traded at $35.16, with a volume of 152,271 shares.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.94 million, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.49.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1772 per share. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Company Profile
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.
