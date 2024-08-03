First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $6.18, but opened at $5.75. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 2,865,046 shares traded.

The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

First Majestic Silver Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0046 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AG. Scotiabank lifted their target price on First Majestic Silver from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AG. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6,929.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,174,889 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101,271 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 5.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,876,555 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $187,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,710 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,985,680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,071,000 after acquiring an additional 266,864 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 145.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 424,917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 251,741 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter valued at about $1,373,000. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Featured Stories

