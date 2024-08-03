Everdome Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $672,407.25 (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last week, Everdome has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One Everdome token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everdome has a total market capitalization of $6.24 million and approximately $672,407.25 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Everdome Profile

Everdome’s genesis date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 91,138,708,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,985,148,315 tokens. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

