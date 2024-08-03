Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.910-0.950 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Elme Communities also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.91-0.95 EPS.

Elme Communities Stock Performance

Shares of ELME stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.94. 834,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,106. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 0.89. Elme Communities has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $17.36.

Get Elme Communities alerts:

Elme Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -118.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Elme Communities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Elme Communities

About Elme Communities

(Get Free Report)

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elme Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elme Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.