DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Sold by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd cut its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 371,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,700 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.09% of DoorDash worth $51,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in DoorDash by 15.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in DoorDash by 5.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 155,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 40.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter worth $1,901,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter worth $1,337,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH stock traded up $9.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.23. 12,666,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,409,081. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.55, a P/E/G ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.67. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.90 and a 12-month high of $143.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.28). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on DoorDash from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on DoorDash from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 11,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $1,296,800.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 183,512 shares in the company, valued at $20,270,735.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 11,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $1,296,800.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 183,512 shares in the company, valued at $20,270,735.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total transaction of $189,980.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,789,095.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 459,016 shares of company stock worth $50,325,396. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

