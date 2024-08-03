DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. DENTSPLY SIRONA updated its FY24 guidance to $1.96 to $2.02 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.960-2.020 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $25.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.08. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -145.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,977.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 58,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,553.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XRAY. StockNews.com lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DENTSPLY SIRONA

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.