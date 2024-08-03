Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $26.32

Currency Exchange International, Corp. (TSE:CXI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$26.32 and traded as low as C$26.30. Currency Exchange International shares last traded at C$26.40, with a volume of 1,025 shares.

Currency Exchange International Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$169.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.42.

Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Currency Exchange International had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of C$27.26 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Currency Exchange International, Corp. will post 2.7739583 EPS for the current year.

Currency Exchange International Company Profile

Currency Exchange International, Corp. provides foreign exchange technology and processing services in North America. It offers financial institutions, international wire payments, foreign check clearing, foreign bank note exchange, and foreign draft issuance solutions; corporate, hedge and risk management, and international payment solutions; and international traveler's, foreign currency exchange, gold bullion coins and bars, and American Express traveler's cheque solutions.

