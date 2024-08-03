CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.29, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $226.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.40 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

Shares of CSW Industrials stock traded down $8.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $306.91. 106,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,339. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CSW Industrials has a 52 week low of $167.21 and a 52 week high of $327.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $274.40 and its 200-day moving average is $246.84.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.79, for a total value of $285,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,312,342.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSWI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. CL King started coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

