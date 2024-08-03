Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Gap Down to $134.37

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $134.37, but opened at $126.59. Crocs shares last traded at $127.58, with a volume of 1,216,398 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CROX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Crocs from $169.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.09.

Crocs Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.01 and its 200 day moving average is $131.24.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $1,427,615.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,184,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $1,427,615.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,184,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,404 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $210,543.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,103 shares in the company, valued at $5,563,965.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,178 shares of company stock worth $4,597,445. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 8,437.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 182,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,993,000 after purchasing an additional 180,555 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in Crocs by 3,237.2% during the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 56,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,275,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,817,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 4.9% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 29,679 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

