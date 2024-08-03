Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.94

Shares of Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.94 and traded as high as $11.60. Central Japan Railway shares last traded at $11.29, with a volume of 32,477 shares changing hands.

Central Japan Railway Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.72.

Get Central Japan Railway alerts:

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Japan Railway will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Central Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.