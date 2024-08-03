Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP (TSE:BEP) Raises Dividend to $0.49 Per Share

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP (TSE:BEP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.486 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners Stock Performance
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (TSE:BEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.32). The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.13 billion.
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners Company Profile
