Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP (TSE:BEP) Raises Dividend to $0.49 Per Share

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP (TSE:BEP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.486 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners Stock Performance

Get Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (TSE:BEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.32). The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.13 billion.

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Brookfield Renewable operates one of the world’s largest publicly traded, pure-play renewable power platforms. Its portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia, and totals approximately 20,000 megawatts of installed capacity and an approximately 23,000 megawatt development pipeline.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.