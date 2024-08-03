Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.600-7.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Berry Global Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.60 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BERY. StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.40.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BERY

Berry Global Group Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of BERY traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,342,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,751. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $69.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.44. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Peter T. Thomas acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,661.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,216.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.