BCE (NYSE:BCE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. BCE had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. BCE updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.180-2.300 EPS.

BCE Stock Performance

NYSE:BCE traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,894,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,363. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.57. BCE has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $42.96.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.729 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC upgraded BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BCE

BCE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.