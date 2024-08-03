BCE (NYSE:BCE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. BCE had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. BCE updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.180-2.300 EPS.
NYSE:BCE traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,894,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,363. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.57. BCE has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $42.96.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.729 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.08%.
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.
