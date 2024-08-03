Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.82%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:AXTA traded down $1.43 on Friday, hitting $35.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,428,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.73.
Several research firms recently commented on AXTA. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.
