Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AURGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01, Zacks reports.

Shares of NASDAQ AUR traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.84. The company had a trading volume of 25,613,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,628,944. Aurora Innovation has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.94.

In other news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 45,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $144,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 389,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,433.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

