Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of TSE:AI traded down C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$10.99. 34,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,153. The firm has a market capitalization of C$486.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.81, a quick ratio of 102.54 and a current ratio of 41.61. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of C$9.76 and a twelve month high of C$11.66.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$25.19 million for the quarter. Atrium Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 83.38% and a return on equity of 10.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.1699687 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a mortgage lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.