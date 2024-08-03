Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Ameren had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Ameren updated its FY24 guidance to $4.52-4.72 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.520-4.720 EPS.

Ameren Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of AEE traded up $1.27 on Friday, reaching $82.53. 2,125,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694,305. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.24. Ameren has a 12 month low of $67.03 and a 12 month high of $85.74.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.61%.

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,520.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at $981,520.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEE. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.91.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

