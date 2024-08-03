ADT (NYSE:ADT) Issues Earnings Results

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The security and automation business reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. ADT updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.650-0.750 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.65-0.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ADT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.93. 5,250,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,209,697. ADT has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $7.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. ADT’s payout ratio is 31.43%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ADT from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

