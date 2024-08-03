704,355 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Acquired by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 704,355 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $21,286,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in shares of HP by 900.0% during the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HP by 377.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HP Trading Down 4.1 %

HPQ stock traded down $1.45 on Friday, hitting $33.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,488,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,254,486. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $39.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.64.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HPQ

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.