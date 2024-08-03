63,080 Shares in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 63,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Canopy Growth as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the first quarter worth about $289,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $740,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $475,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $21,718,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth $13,149,000. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Atb Cap Markets raised Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

NASDAQ CGC traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $6.57. 2,777,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,248,214. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.71.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 185.77% and a negative return on equity of 62.67%. The firm had revenue of $53.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.71 million. Research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canopy Growth news, Director Willy Kruh sold 3,738 shares of Canopy Growth stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $37,155.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,912.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,545 shares of company stock worth $67,997. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

