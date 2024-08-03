460 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Bought by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,280 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,796 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $683,336,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,214,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,461,000 after acquiring an additional 358,945 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $450,418,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $20,925,726.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,127,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,576,497.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,643 shares of company stock worth $54,992,604. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $217.89 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $140.52 and a one year high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 411.12, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $342.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank cut CrowdStrike from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $393.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $396.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.76.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

