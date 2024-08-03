29,517 Shares in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Frontline by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 113,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 12,992 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Frontline by 15.4% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,820 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth approximately $371,000. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth approximately $760,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Frontline by 5,319.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,977 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $123,750,000 after buying an additional 5,195,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline Stock Down 3.6 %

FRO stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.31. 1,902,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,543. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Frontline plc has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $29.39.

Frontline Increases Dividend

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $578.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.73 million. Frontline had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 23.14%. Frontline’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontline plc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Frontline from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Frontline

About Frontline

(Free Report)

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.