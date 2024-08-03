26,253 Shares in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Purchased by SG Capital Management LLC

SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,062,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,332,000 after buying an additional 219,983 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 575,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,352,000 after buying an additional 148,502 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in FirstCash by 753.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 161,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,560,000 after purchasing an additional 142,391 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in FirstCash by 1,216.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 105,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,430,000 after purchasing an additional 97,300 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in FirstCash by 17.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 621,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,347,000 after purchasing an additional 94,010 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCFS. BTIG Research began coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $233,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,804,078.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total transaction of $85,000,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,746,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,556,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $233,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,804,078.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FirstCash stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,502. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.62. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.05 and a 1-year high of $133.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.06.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.87 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.29%.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

