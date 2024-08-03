100,000 Shares in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Purchased by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,771,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,769,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $306.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $314.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.15. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.89 and a 52-week high of $352.45.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $338,884.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,339. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,541,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $338,884.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,664. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

