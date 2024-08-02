WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Increased to C$250.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$235.00 to C$250.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WSP. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$250.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$239.00 to C$241.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$237.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$246.92.

WSP Global Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of TSE WSP traded down C$5.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$218.77. 28,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,902. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$174.39 and a 12-month high of C$230.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.90, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$214.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$212.33. The firm has a market cap of C$27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C$0.07. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of C$2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.76 billion. As a group, analysts expect that WSP Global will post 8.0954598 earnings per share for the current year.

WSP Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.26%.

Insider Transactions at WSP Global

In related news, insider Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec sold 2,884,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$206.30, for a total transaction of C$595,099,169.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

