Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Given New $92.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at B. Riley from $91.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HCC. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HCC

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 4.6 %

HCC traded down $3.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.86. 481,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.05. Warrior Met Coal has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $75.53.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $396.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,550.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,550.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,739,572.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,587,447.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 729,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,485,000 after buying an additional 64,672 shares during the period. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at $6,725,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 90,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at about $604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.