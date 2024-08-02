W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.63-4.73 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.73. W. P. Carey also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.630-4.730 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.91.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey Trading Up 0.4 %

WPC traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.54. 246,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,241. W. P. Carey has a one year low of $51.36 and a one year high of $67.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.53.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.47). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.32%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.