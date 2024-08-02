Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.57.

VCTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Victory Capital from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VCTR

Victory Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $52.39 on Friday. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $28.66 and a 52-week high of $54.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day moving average of $44.80.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.14 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 26.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victory Capital

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,221,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,278,000 after buying an additional 1,025,954 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Victory Capital during the first quarter worth $29,701,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 16.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,739,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,661,000 after purchasing an additional 527,190 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Victory Capital by 426.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,310,000 after purchasing an additional 477,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 35.0% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,110,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,138,000 after purchasing an additional 288,280 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.