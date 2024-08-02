Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.61

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.61 and last traded at $48.61, with a volume of 222522 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.444 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 31,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 51,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,625,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,042,000 after buying an additional 248,393 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rinkey Investments lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 69,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

