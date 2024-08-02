Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Sets New 52-Week High at $76.78

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $76.78 and last traded at $76.77, with a volume of 424740 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.37.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.15 and a 200-day moving average of $74.89.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 18,902 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5,589.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 50,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after buying an additional 49,524 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 10,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

