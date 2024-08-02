Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Gap Up to $56.27

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $56.27, but opened at $59.43. Twilio shares last traded at $59.18, with a volume of 182,508 shares.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Twilio Stock Up 9.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of -15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.35.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $49,105.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,374 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,232.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $49,105.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,374 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,232.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $58,975.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,096,535.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,967 shares of company stock worth $3,796,221. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Twilio by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

