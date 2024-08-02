Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.08% from the company’s previous close.

SPT has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp cut Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sprout Social

Sprout Social Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPT traded down $2.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.46. 424,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,628. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $68.41.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $96.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.29 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 42.51% and a negative net margin of 19.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,589,126. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $42,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,315.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,589,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,063,248 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Sprout Social by 2,935.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 208,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,790,000 after purchasing an additional 201,307 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 41,834 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 74,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 46,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 642.5% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,890 shares during the last quarter.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.