Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 185,979 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 387,967 shares.The stock last traded at $13.27 and had previously closed at $12.94.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

The stock has a market cap of $556.41 million, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 377.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 14.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators in the United States. The company provides mobile proppant and fluid management systems, as well as last mile logistics management services. It offers systems, mobilization, and last mile logistics services that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water and/or chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites.

