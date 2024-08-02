Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 185,979 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 387,967 shares.The stock last traded at $13.27 and had previously closed at $12.94.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.
The stock has a market cap of $556.41 million, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.83.
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators in the United States. The company provides mobile proppant and fluid management systems, as well as last mile logistics management services. It offers systems, mobilization, and last mile logistics services that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water and/or chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites.
