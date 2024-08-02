SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Announces Earnings Results

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.87, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $113.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.23 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 91.77% and a return on equity of 23.05%. SITE Centers’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

SITE Centers Stock Performance

Shares of SITC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.53. 528,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,275. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.64. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers shares are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, August 19th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 19th.

SITE Centers Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 242,573 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $3,568,248.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,071,327 shares in the company, valued at $280,539,220.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,578,775 shares of company stock worth $22,785,354 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on SITC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on SITE Centers from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of SITE Centers to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SITC

About SITE Centers

(Get Free Report)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.