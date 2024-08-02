Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Robert W. Baird

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SLGN. Citigroup upgraded Silgan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Silgan from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Silgan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of Silgan stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.20. 138,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.67. Silgan has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.46.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 5.24%. Silgan’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Silgan will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,093 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $195,809.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Silgan news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $195,809.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jay A. Martin sold 4,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $199,265.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,307.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,804,226 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Silgan by 256.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 2,838.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 109.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 69.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

