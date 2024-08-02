Short Interest in The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Rises By 11.1%

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the June 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Caldwell Partners International Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CWLPF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,719. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.60. Caldwell Partners International has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $0.91.
About Caldwell Partners International
