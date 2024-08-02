Short Interest in The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Rises By 11.1%

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the June 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Caldwell Partners International Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWLPF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,719. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.60. Caldwell Partners International has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $0.91.

About Caldwell Partners International

The Caldwell Partners International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and other European countries. The company offers retained executive and board search solutions; professional search; on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions; and talent strategy and assessment tools.

