Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $25.51.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $69.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.52 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 77.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher E. French purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $78,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,291.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James J. Volk purchased 3,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $52,139.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. French bought 5,000 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $78,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 84,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,291.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 37,650 shares of company stock valued at $577,135 over the last 90 days. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 90.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 105,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

