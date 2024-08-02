Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 47.36%. The company had revenue of $380.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:STNG traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.92. 547,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,278. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.17. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $47.88 and a 1-year high of $84.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 14.84%.
Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.
