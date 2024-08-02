Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 47.36%. The company had revenue of $380.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

NYSE:STNG traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.92. 547,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,278. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.17. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $47.88 and a 1-year high of $84.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 14.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.17.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

See Also

