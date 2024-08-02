Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $76.84

Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $76.84 and last traded at $76.69, with a volume of 297426 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.57.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SANM. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.50 and a 200 day moving average of $63.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). Sanmina had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $230,837.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,463,504.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total transaction of $230,837.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,463,504.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $466,118.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,548,575.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SANM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at $21,836,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,174,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Sanmina by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 677,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,823,000 after purchasing an additional 145,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,108,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $365,175,000 after purchasing an additional 130,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 18.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 643,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,997,000 after purchasing an additional 100,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

