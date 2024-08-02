Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $61.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

OVV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.06.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ovintiv

Ovintiv Stock Performance

NYSE OVV traded down $2.88 on Thursday, reaching $41.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,995,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.09. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $39.68 and a 1-year high of $55.95.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at $446,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,055,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,931 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,639,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,937,000 after acquiring an additional 168,320 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,676,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,628,000 after acquiring an additional 68,718 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,149,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1,560.9% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,451,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,738,000 after buying an additional 1,363,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.