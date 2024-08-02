Redwood Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EIX. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,344,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,438,984,000 after purchasing an additional 345,189 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,605,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $962,287,000 after purchasing an additional 305,459 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,297,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $940,562,000 after purchasing an additional 795,950 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,276,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,632,000 after purchasing an additional 433,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,261,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,166,000 after purchasing an additional 202,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the subject of several research reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.27.

NYSE EIX traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,308,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.91. Edison International has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $80.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.02.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.84%.

In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $4,358,005.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,576.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $4,358,005.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,696.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,892 shares of company stock valued at $8,125,323. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

