Redwood Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Redwood Investment Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,710,000. EQ LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,841,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 69,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 18,366 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFG traded up $1.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.43. 313,404 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

