Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Redwood Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,657 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,537 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,863,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,345,000 after acquiring an additional 118,648 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,334,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Allison Transmission by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 941,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,743,000 after acquiring an additional 67,332 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 885,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,495,000 after buying an additional 112,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 682,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALSN. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,365.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,365.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 0.4 %

ALSN stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.60. The stock had a trading volume of 648,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,624. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $89.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.45.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.44 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 54.59% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

About Allison Transmission

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.