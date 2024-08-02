Redwood Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,026 Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMG. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 429.2% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMG traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.64. The company had a trading volume of 326,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,576. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.22 and a twelve month high of $189.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.16 and its 200-day moving average is $159.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.07. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.59 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.22%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

