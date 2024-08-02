Redwood Investment Management LLC Acquires 12,178 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 244.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,178 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 8,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,570,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,477,912. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.11. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

